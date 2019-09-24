Coupe Icare 2019: Pilot Alpin tandem harness

The Coupe Icare 2019 saw all the manufacturers showcasing their new products to tens of thousands of gear-hungry pilots.

We checked out the trade show over two days and talked to the makers about what they’re excited to be bringing to market.

First up, we talk to Stefan Kurrle from Independence about their new lightweight (1.8kg) tandem harness the Pilot Alpin.

www.independence.aero

Interview: Lawrie Noctor

Camera: Gareth Bird

Location: Coupe Icare 2019, St Hilaire du Touvet, France