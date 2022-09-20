COUPE ICARE 2022

The world’s biggest free-flight festival, the Coupe Icare, starts Tuesday 20 September and runs until Sunday 25 September. It’s the first full event in three years, and is expected to attract 90,000 visitors over the six days. From paragliding to Parabatix hit the link for a full rundown of the programme – and check Cross Country 234 for your 60-second guide to the festival.

More info

GO CASHLESS



The biggest days will be Saturday and Sunday when thousands of visitors arrive to watch the famous flying masquerade. The action starts at the North Launch from 11am. To make it easy on yourself, you can buy your entry ticket online ahead of time and load up your smartphone with Coupe Icare ‘currency’ to use in the food tents and bars all weekend.

GEAR TESTING



Pilots who want to test gear should visit on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st and head to the South Launch. Two dozen paraglider, harness and instrument makers will be there with wings and equipment for pilots to try out. It’s €15 for two days, plus a (pretty hefty) credit-card pre-authorisation returnable deposit of €2,000. A free shuttle will operate.

COME AND SAY HI



A highlight of the Coupe Icare for pilots is the expo – two huge tents covering 5,000m2 with 150 exhibitors inside. The expo runs from Thursday-Sunday, and we will be there. Come and say hello and find out what special Coupe Icare offers we have. We’ll also be reporting on what’s new in the trade tents – so stay in touch with our social media channels.

IN THE FILM TENT



The Coupe Icare film festival will welcome 20,000 visitors this year, and once again Cross Country is on the media jury. From traversing Nepal to foot-dragging in the USA, 71 films were entered but only 23 made the cut. You can see who made it and watch previews at the link.

More info