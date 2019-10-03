Advance team pilot Jack Pimblett talks us through the new Advance Impress 4 paragliding harness at the Coupe Icare 2019.

This 6kg harness comes with or without a seatboard, has a fairing and a removable windshield.

It’s a technical piece of kit, which is aimed at experienced XC pilots. The harness features two under-seat reserves so is good for competition flying too.

Advance say the first Impress 4s will be available from Spring 2020 in three sizes.

More details at advance.ch.