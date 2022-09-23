BGD Echo 2, lightweight low-B

BGD's Echo 2 is the light version of the Epic 2, suitable for everything from hike-and-fly to XC, site flying to vol-biv

BGD have released the Echo 2, the lightweight version of their low EN-B Epic 2. It is an everyday multipurpose wing for site flying, XC, hike-and-fly or vol-biv.

It’s around a kilo lighter than the Epic 2, and with no long rods it packs down compactly with no special packing techniques required. It is made from Porcher Skytex 27 on both surfaces, with Skytex 32 ribs and 38g/m2 cloth in strategic, high-wear places on the leading edge for durability.

BGD say, “It’s still a safe and easy low-B, with great glide performance and more speed than the original Echo. You can safely use the bar all the way, and it has a B/C- steering system so you can get in your groove on bar, steer with the rears and munch those miles”.

They add that the launch is now really easy in all conditions, and the handling is playful and fun, “BGD through and through”.

The risers are the same as on the Epic – BGD chose easy-handling over ultra lightness for a glider that is accessible to lower-airtime pilots. It has also kept the sheathed lines which are easier to manage in the mountains.

The colour scheme is an evolution of the first Echo, now with additional undersurface detailing.

