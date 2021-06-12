Apco F3 paramotor wing

The F3 is Apco’s new sports class cross-country paramotor wing, designed to be a confidence-inspiring and comfortable wing for weekend pilots.

Nicknamed the ‘Baby F1’, the F3 is based on the F1 (‘the Fast One’), but Apco say that while the performance of the two wings is close, the F3 is much more manageable and easier to fly with slower take-offs and landings.

Apco say the F3 is a good wing to step up to from a school PPG wing like the Lift, and offers real cross-country possibilities. The F1 remains above it in Apco’s PPG wing range.

The F3 is light, at around 4.6kg in the middle size. It will be DGAC certified in 22m², 24m² and 26m² sizes.

