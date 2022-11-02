Apco 2Light split-leg tandem harness

The 2Light is available in black with blue or lime trim

Apco have released a new lightweight, split-leg paragliding harness for tandem pilots, called the 2Light. It weighs 2.15kg with the underseat protection, but this can be removed, reducing it to 1.55kg.

Apco say the 2Light was designed for professional tandem pilots, but it’s ideal for leisure tandem pilots too and can even be used for solo flying.

It has a safety closure system, and underseat protection in the form of a ‘floating’ Airfoam cushion, reinforced with a Lexan plate. The reserve pocket is built in, and the bridles run through channels to exit from the front of the shoulder pads towards the spreader bar. There are additional shoulder attachment points for use in a solo configuration. The G-String reserve handle is bright red and large.

The lumbar support is adjustable, as are the shoulder and chest straps and the leg pads are reinforced to ensure they keep their original shape and properties for the lifetime of the harness.

The harness has a back pocket, with internal secure zipped pocket for keys etc, and additional side pockets can be ordered as an extra, ideal for camera, snacks etc.

