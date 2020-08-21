AirDesign have launched their first harness – a lightweight hike-and-fly harness weighing from just 200g.

“Le Slip is a superlight hike-and-fly harness that will be the perfect match to our SuSis, UFOs, and more,” AD said.

Available in two sizes, SM for pilots up to 1.75m tall and ML for pilots from 1.7m, AirDesign said Le Slip will “fit you like your most comfortable underwear!”

Features include:

3D shaping for comfort

Nitinol rod shapers

Back seat adjustment

Split-leg adjustments (can be used by tandem pilots)

Back pocket

Hiking-pole holders

Connecting loops for airbag back protection

Low-friction ring-guide for speed system

Le Slip will be delivered with karabiners for a total price of €312 including VAT and will be available from September 2020 in time for the hike-and-fly season.

AirDesign