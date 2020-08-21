fbpx
AirDesign’s first harness – Le Slip

Friday 21 August, 2020

AirDesign have launched their first harness – a lightweight hike-and-fly harness weighing from just 200g.

“Le Slip is a superlight hike-and-fly harness that will be the perfect match to our SuSis, UFOs, and more,” AD said.

Available in two sizes, SM for pilots up to 1.75m tall and ML for pilots from 1.7m, AirDesign said Le Slip will “fit you like your most comfortable underwear!”

Features include:

Le Slip will be delivered with karabiners for a total price of €312 including VAT and will be available from September 2020 in time for the hike-and-fly season.

AirDesign

