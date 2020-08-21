AirDesign have launched their first harness – a lightweight hike-and-fly harness weighing from just 200g.
“Le Slip is a superlight hike-and-fly harness that will be the perfect match to our SuSis, UFOs, and more,” AD said.
Available in two sizes, SM for pilots up to 1.75m tall and ML for pilots from 1.7m, AirDesign said Le Slip will “fit you like your most comfortable underwear!”
Features include:
- 3D shaping for comfort
- Nitinol rod shapers
- Back seat adjustment
- Split-leg adjustments (can be used by tandem pilots)
- Back pocket
- Hiking-pole holders
- Connecting loops for airbag back protection
- Low-friction ring-guide for speed system
Le Slip will be delivered with karabiners for a total price of €312 including VAT and will be available from September 2020 in time for the hike-and-fly season.