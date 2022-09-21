Eazy 3: As easy as ever, now with a bit more performance

AirDesign’s update to their EN-A Eazy is out – they say the Eazy 3 is as easy as ever, and now with a bit more performance.

Its first priority as its name suggests is that it is “easy” in every way. It is made for fledgling pilots for their very first flights, and will take them on to their first XC’s.

AirDesign say its new arc, internal mini ribs and a shark nose have all contributed to better performance. It is made from “tough” Dokdo fabric on top and bottom surfaces, and easy handling 20mm risers with colour-coded lines.

It is made in four sizes which cover all-up weights starting at 50kg in the XXS, to 140kg top limit in the XL.

The three colour schemes, Azur, Flame and Lime have undersurface as well as top-surface colours.

ad-gliders.com