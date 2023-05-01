fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Advance release Omega ULS for X-Alps 2023

Monday 1 May, 2023

Advance have released the Omega ULS (Ultra Lightweight Structure), the paraglider their 2023 Red Bull X-Alps pilots will be flying.

Designed for all “ambitious cross-country pilots and competitions”, it replaces the Omega XAlps. It is available in four sizes, weighing from 3.05kg and 3.40kg. Advance say the Omega ULS is faster than the OXA, with smoother, more comfortable handling and lighter rear-riser steering.

The top surface is made of Porcher Skytex 27, and the under-surface is Dominico’s super-light Dokdo 10. The lines are the latest Edelrid Pro Dry unsheathed 8001. Everything has been refined and optimised, including the complex diagonal rib structure, and Advance say the Omega ULS is noticeably easier and faster to pack, as well as being lighter on the shoulders.

Advance Omega ULS specs

Advance.ch

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK