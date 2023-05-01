Advance release Omega ULS for X-Alps 2023

Advance have released the Omega ULS (Ultra Lightweight Structure), the paraglider their 2023 Red Bull X-Alps pilots will be flying.

Designed for all “ambitious cross-country pilots and competitions”, it replaces the Omega XAlps. It is available in four sizes, weighing from 3.05kg and 3.40kg. Advance say the Omega ULS is faster than the OXA, with smoother, more comfortable handling and lighter rear-riser steering.

The top surface is made of Porcher Skytex 27, and the under-surface is Dominico’s super-light Dokdo 10. The lines are the latest Edelrid Pro Dry unsheathed 8001. Everything has been refined and optimised, including the complex diagonal rib structure, and Advance say the Omega ULS is noticeably easier and faster to pack, as well as being lighter on the shoulders.

