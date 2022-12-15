fbpx
The Epsilon DLS is Advance's fun all-rounder with a Durable Lightweight Structure
Gear News

Advance Epsilon DLS: Durable Lightweight EN-B

Thursday 15 December, 2022

Advance have released the tenth generation in their low EN-B Epsilon series. It is a DLS, Durable Lightweight Structure, model like the Iota DLS that came out earlier this year. 

The Epsilon DLS is their “fun all-rounder”, and Advance say it is simple and intuitive to fly. They say the changes they have made to the canopy tensioning have resulted in better turbulence absorption and more damped canopy feedback.

The idea behind Advance’s DLS construction is that a wing should be both light and durable, and “100% suitable for everyday use”. There is no heavy version and light version – the DLS does everything, hike-and-fly, travel, cross-country and site flying.

Advance say, “Computer-aided analysis enabled us to focus, in great detail, on those areas of a paraglider which are exposed to high stress, and therefore deserve specific attention. This allows us to selectively decide on the mix of lightweight and conventional materials to use, but, above all, design the best geometric shapes of individual components such as diagonals, tension bands or rib crossports in an economic way that also eliminates weaknesses in durability and robustness.”

The Epsilon DLS is made from Porcher Skytex 27g/m² Classic 2 on the undersurface, with Skytex 38 on top, and the five sizes weigh 3.65kg to 4.60kg.

Advance Epsilon DLS specs

advance.ch

