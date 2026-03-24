For sale: paragliding gite in free-flight paradise

Fancy a life in the sun running a paragliding gite at the foot of one of the most famous free-flight sites south of Grenoble? It could happen.

The couple behind Allez-Up Holidays in Laragne, south western France, are upping sticks and selling on after 25 years in the business.

Situated in idyllic countryside at the foot of the Montagne de Chabre the gite is a well-known destination for pilots who flock there in the summer. It is regularly used by instructors and schools to host thermalling and XC courses.

Chabre is home to the well-known Ozone Chabre Open and has hosted numerous other high-level competitions. The site offers a perfect springboard to XC flying in the southern Alps and is loved by hang glider pilots as well as paraglider pilots.

Ben Kellett gives us a guided tour of the XC flying around Laragne / Chabre

Owner Dave Owen said he and partner Rachael were moving on after 25 years in the area. “We moved to Ribiers, a friendly village near Laragne in 2000, with a plan to fly more, run holiday accommodation and holidays for lovers of the outdoors,” he said.

“The area was well known in the hang gliding world, but not really on the paragliding map at that time. We had no idea that so many paraglider pilots would find their way here from all over the world, and would grow to love flying here as much as we do and return year after year. We have made so many great friends and have so much fun and fabulous flying every summer.”

The property for sale is a renovated Provencal ‘Mas’ – a farmhouse and converted barn. The main house is a five bedroom holiday home with five bathrooms, kitchen and three lounges, as well as outside seating, terrace and barbecue area. There is a 12.5m swimming pool.

There is also an owner/manager’s house with three bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and lounge plus a small self-contained cabin with bedroom and kitchenette above a large garage.

“The property is on the market for €750,000, and we are open to a direct sale,” Owen said. “It would be great if we could pass it on to other pilots.”

The house comes as a fully functioning holiday business.

“A sale can include the fully equipped gite fixtures and fittings and client list/bookings,” Owen said. “The business has a turnover of €60-65,000 pa. In the summer we rent the property for self-catering holidays and run serviced weeks for flying groups and clubs.”

While moving on the couple are not cutting ties with the region entirely. “We still love the area, the community and the flying, so have brought a small place in the village to keep a base here.”

The property is a two-hour drive south of Grenoble, or 1h 40mins north of Marseille international airport

Interested parties can email owners Dave and Rachael on info@allez-up.com. The business website is at allez-up.com.

A photo gallery can be seen here.