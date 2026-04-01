Paragliding PGHM to police Annecy skies

The PGHM, famed for their mountain rescue exploits in the Chamonix valley, are launching a new squad to police the skies above Annecy due to concerns of over-crowding this summer. After a request from the local mayor, they are to station uniformed Gendarmes on both the Montmin (1,240m) and Planfait (960m) launches to limit the number of pilots in the air at one time.

Uniquely they will also patrol the skies in paragliders with the authority to order pilots to land if they see it’s getting too busy or if pilots are not thermalling in the correct direction. Anyone deemed to be flying in a reckless manner – or just badly – will be ordered to land immediately and report to the nearest police station.

A busy sky in Annecy. Photo: Marcus King

The aerial units will be made up of highly experienced paraglider pilots who are members of the elite high mountain police force. They are to fly custom wings in the style of the French flag to be easily identifiable. In addition, they will also carry specially modified sirens on their cockpits. Thanks to a partnership with instrument manufacturer Skytrazz they will use adapted varios that emit a high-frequency siren to flag speeding pilots down.

French police say the action is necessary to avoid collisions and accidents in the popular flying site, which attracts thousands of pilots every summer. “Over the past few years we have seen things get out-of-hand,” said police spokesperson, Inspector Clouseau.

Clouseau added: “These measures are being introduced to ensure equality, liberty and fraternity in the skies. In addition, foreign pilots must register, fill out a questionnaire to ensure they have more than 100 hours and are familiar with well known French flying terms such as ‘merde’ or ‘mais non’ before flying.”

Not everyone is happy however. Local pilot Avril de Poisson said: “The last thing our sport needs is Big Brother watching us.”

The initiative follows successful operations in the Chamonix region to manage overcrowding on Mt Blanc where police are often stationed on passes to turn back the ill-prepared.

(This was of course, an April Fool!)