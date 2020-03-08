fbpx
Flymaster GPS LS flight instrument

Sunday 8 March, 2020

Flymaster have released a new flight instrument, the GPS LS. They say it’s simple to use, packed with features, and has an RRP of just €299.  

It’s aimed at new and progressing pilots who want an instrument that is straightforward to use, and has the benefits of a GPS.

A large and clear black-and-white screen dominates the instrument, and everything is displayed on the one screen: analogue and digital vario, two altimeters, ground speed, wind direction, distance to take-off, current glide ratio, last thermal location, time, flight time, battery level and GPS status.

The instrument keeps a flight log, and generates IGC files for pilots to upload to external logbooks or online leagues. It does not have wireless communication, nor the capability for entering or navigating around turnpoints.

The GPS LS will be on sale in early March 2020.

flymaster.net

