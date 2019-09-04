Search
 
Easy as Pi ... Flying down during the Advance Red Bull X-Alps fly-in, 3 September 2019. Photo: Marcus King
Team Advance celebrate their X-Alps success

Wednesday 4 September, 2019

Advance celebrated its summer success at the Red Bull X-Alps yesterday with a mass hike-and-fly of about 50 pilots.

Red Bull X-Alps six-time champion Chrigel Maurer helped lead the charge up to the Brunni Hütte near Interlaken, Switzerland, on a fly-in that saw around 50 Advance dealers, friends and colleagues hike the two-hours to launch.

Hiking up to launch at the Brunni Hütte in Interlaken during the Advance Red Bull X-Alps 2019 fly-in. Photo: Marcus King

Hiking up to launch at the Brunni Hütte in Interlaken during the Advance Red Bull X-Alps weekend 2019. Photo: Marcus King

Aaron Durogati, Toma Coconea, Patrick von Kaenel and Chrigel Maurer at the Advance Red Bull X-Alps fly-in 2019. Photo: Marcus King

Aaron Durogati, Toma Coconea, Patrick von Kaenel and Chrigel Maurer at the Advance Red Bull X-Alps fly-in 2019. Photo: Marcus King

Maurer was joined by his three Advance / Red Bull X-Alps team mates Aaron Durogati, Toma Coconea and Patrick von Känel.

The Advance Red Bull X-Alps fly-in, September 2019. Photo: Marcus King

Launching from near the Brunni Hütte. Photo: Marcus King

Flying down during the The Advance Red Bull X-Alps fly-in, September 2019. Photo: Marcus King

Flying down during the the Advance Red Bull X-Alps fly-in. Photo: Marcus King

After the mass fly-down from the Brunni Hütte, the evening was spent marking the success of the four X-Alps pilots and the wing they all flew – the Omega X-Alps 3.

Toma Coconea and his supporter. Photo: Marcus King

Toma Coconea and his supporter. Photo: Marcus King

All four pilots then gave short presentations, including an inspirational guided tour through Chrigel Maurer’s career from the time he first flew as a youngster, to a first-person account of Toma Coconea’s incredible flight to 6,000m during this year’s Red Bull X-Alps race.

Advance’s Kari Eisenhut said: “We are privileged to have these four great pilots here, and to help share in their success.”

