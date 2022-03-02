Fliegerbar looking for seasonal staff

Koessen’s famous pilot pit-stop the Fliegerbar is looking for seasonal staff for the year starting 1 May 2022 until the end of September.
Applicants must have an EU passport and speak English – “essential” – with “any other language” a bonus.
Koessen is in the northern Austrian Alps, close to the border with Germany. It’s a busy flying area with an active scene.
Fliegerbar owner Sepp Himberger also organises the annual Super Paragliding Testival, which attracts more than 3,000 pilots over a long weekend in spring. This year it is planned for 26-29 May 2022.
Pilots interested in spending a season working at the Fligerbar should email Sepp Himberger at sepp@fly-koessen.at with their details and CV.