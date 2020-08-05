fbpx
Search
 
Senior Category winner: Airidas Mikelaitis (LT)
Latest, News

FAI Young Artist winners 2020

Wednesday 5 August, 2020

The FAI have announced the winners of their 2020 Young Artist competition, whose theme was ‘Flying yesterday and Tomorrow’.

They will each be presented with an FAI medal (gold, silver or bronze) and a diploma.

The winners are:

Junior Category (6-9 years)

  1. Fay Fay HE – US
  2. Lucas Peike YAN – US
  3. Milena BAK – PO

Intermediate Category (10-13 years)

  1. Wenqing FENG – CN
  2. Jialing YU – CN
  3. Alina SADKOVA – RU

Senior Category (14-17 years)

  1. Airidas MIKELAITIS – LT
  2. Petra CANOVIC – RS
  3. Kelly HUANG – US
FAI Young Artist 2020

Junior Category winner: Fay Fay He (US)

FAI Young Artist 2020

Intermediate category winner: Wenqing Feng (CN)

fai.org

 

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK