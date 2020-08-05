FAI Young Artist winners 2020

Senior Category winner: Airidas Mikelaitis (LT)

The FAI have announced the winners of their 2020 Young Artist competition, whose theme was ‘Flying yesterday and Tomorrow’.

They will each be presented with an FAI medal (gold, silver or bronze) and a diploma.

The winners are:

Junior Category (6-9 years)

Fay Fay HE – US Lucas Peike YAN – US Milena BAK – PO

Intermediate Category (10-13 years)

Wenqing FENG – CN Jialing YU – CN Alina SADKOVA – RU

Senior Category (14-17 years)

Airidas MIKELAITIS – LT Petra CANOVIC – RS Kelly HUANG – US

