FAI Young Artist competition 2020 theme

Friday 21 June, 2019

The theme for the FAI Young Artist Competition 2020 will be ‘Flying yesterday and tomorrow’. 

FLYING YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW: THE 2020 THEME

The dream to fly is thousands of years old. Ancient stories from around the world tell us of those who wanted to take flight. Their stories of successes and failures started to become reality in the late 1800s, when men and women used the growing technological know-how to build the craft that, up until then, had only been possible in our dreams.

Early balloonists excited the world with flights covering 25 miles in under 3 hours. Now, they have the option of taking a few hours journey or one of thousands of miles over many days in balloons specially designed and equipped to go long distances. Gliders have increased distances and heights as

The competition is open to youngsters from FAI member countries from ages 6 to 17, split into three age categories: Junior (6-9 years), Intermediate (10-13) and Senior (14-17).

Individual FAI member countries run their own initial selection competitions (apply directly to them for their submission deadlines). The winning entries are then entered into the overall competition, whose deadline is 1 April 2020.

Artwork should be submitted on A3 paper and created by hand using paints, pens or markers. Pencils and charcoal are not permitted, neither is work created on an iPad or computer.

Artists from Belarus won all three categories of the 2019 competition whose theme was ‘My dream to fly’. Below is the winning entry in the Junior category, by Marina Shyshonak.

Read the rules in detail, and find  details of your member country at fai.org.

 

FAI Young Artist 2019 competition. Junior category winner, Marina Shyshonak

