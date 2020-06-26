FAI Young Artist competition 2021
Friday 26 June, 2020
The FAI have announced the theme of their 2021 Young Artist competition, which is, ‘A friendlier world with air sports’.
“This year’s edition focuses not only on the flying itself but on the friendships that are created and nurtured on the ground as well as in the skies when practicing air sports”.
The competition is open to young artists between the ages of 6 and 17. Artwork should be submitted to the artist’s FAI Member Country, who will then choose their national winners to send to the International Jury by 1 April 2021.
FAI.org
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£2.59
per month
-
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
-
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition
From
£4.19
per month
-
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
-
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK