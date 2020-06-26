FAI Young Artist competition 2021

The FAI have announced the theme of their 2021 Young Artist competition, which is, ‘A friendlier world with air sports’.

“This year’s edition focuses not only on the flying itself but on the friendships that are created and nurtured on the ground as well as in the skies when practicing air sports”.

The competition is open to young artists between the ages of 6 and 17. Artwork should be submitted to the artist’s FAI Member Country, who will then choose their national winners to send to the International Jury by 1 April 2021.

