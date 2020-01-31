fbpx
Search
 
Latest, News

Eric Perez Salva wins a free paraglider in prize draw 2020

Friday 31 January, 2020

Eric Perez Salva from Spain is the lucky winner of the Cross Country Prize Draw 2020. He wins a paraglider of his choice from any one of seven brands, including Advance, Gin, Icaro Paragliders, Independence Paragliding, Nova, Ozone and Skyman.

We rang him at 1pm GMT on Friday, shortly after the draw had been made at Cross Country’s production office in the south of France.

“No way! Are you serious? That’s amazing!” he said. “I am on holiday in Tenerife just now actually, let me pull over.”

Eric lives in the Pyrenees and currently flies a low EN B hike-and-fly wing. He has been flying for three years and is looking to upgrade his glider.

“I don’t know what brand I will choose yet, I will have a look tonight, and ask my mentors, but I will be looking for a lightweight high EN B glider,” he said.

The Cross Country Prize Draw happens twice a year – all Cross Country Magazine subscribers are automatically entered into the draw.

A full list of winners for the January 2020 draw includes:

Cross Country Prize Draw 2020

First prize: A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing from either Advance, Gin, Icaro, Independence, Nova, OzoneSkyman.
Winner: Eric Perez Salva, Spain

Supair Altirando Lite

Second prize: A Supair Altirando Lite harness – a light, comfortable, fully reversible harness
Winner: Stephen Buckingham, USA

Naviter Hyper

Third prize: A Naviter Hyper – a lightweight but fully-featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.
Winner: Bill Brand, UK

Plusmax Helmet

Fourth prize: A Plusmax helmet
Winner: Jerome Ducasa, France

Runner-up prizes

Velodrom sunglasses, Eric Gesinger, Canada

Cross Country Bullet speed bar, Philip Allen, Australia

XC Fastpack Bag, Glen Lockwood, Guyana

XC Brake Mittens, Paul Bolton, Australia

XCertina Compress bag, Regina Kosek, UK

XC Retrieve sign, Graham Cockburn, Switzerland

Cross Country T-shirt Henrik Strandgaard, Denmark

And a Cross Country cap  William Duffell, USA

Congratulations to all the winners! And thank you to all our subscribers for subscribing and taking part. The next chance to win a brand new paraglider will be June/July 2020. Good luck!

 

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

Subscribe before Jan 31 and you could win a wing in our Subscriber’s prize draw.

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK