Dudek update Funky and Jazz harnesses

Dudek have updated their Funky and Jazz cross-country harnesses, which are open designs with no pods, designed to be flown with stirrups.

Dudek say the new versions are lighter and now have better strap systems that add stability.

They have 15cm air-foam protectors, ventilated backs and slots for water-ballast pouches.

Funky is the slightly heavier of the two but is nonetheless light at 3.29kg in the M, including speed bar and stirrup. It has a full carbon seatboard and an inbuilt reserve container situated behind the back protection. It comes with a cockpit, which has a detachable instrument panel and a safety knife.

Jazz is a ‘semi-hammock’ harness with a reduced-size lightweight carbon seatboard. It has no under-seat reserve container, but has a front-mount container which doubles as an instrument panel.

It’s very light – 2.92kg in size M – and packs down small to fit into a rucksack, making it ideal for hike-and-fly or vol-bivouac, Dudek say.

