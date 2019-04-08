Search
 
Jazz is the lighter of the two harnesses. A semi-hammock system it has a reduced seat plate, and a front-mount reserve (where Funky has an under-seat container)
Gear News, News

Dudek update Funky and Jazz harnesses

Monday 8 April, 2019

Dudek have updated their Funky and Jazz cross-country harnesses, which are open designs with no pods, designed to be flown with stirrups.

Dudek say the new versions are lighter and now have better strap systems that add stability.

They have 15cm air-foam protectors, ventilated backs and slots for water-ballast pouches.

Funky is the slightly heavier of the two but is nonetheless light at 3.29kg in the M, including speed bar and stirrup. It has a full carbon seatboard and an inbuilt reserve container situated behind the back protection. It comes with a cockpit, which has a detachable instrument panel and a safety knife.

 

Dudek Funky

Funky specs

Funky specs

Jazz is a ‘semi-hammock’ harness with a reduced-size lightweight carbon seatboard. It has no under-seat reserve container, but has a front-mount container which doubles as an instrument panel.

It’s very light – 2.92kg in size M – and packs down small to fit into a rucksack, making it ideal for hike-and-fly or vol-bivouac, Dudek say.

Dudek Jazz

Dudek Jazz specs

Jazz specs

dudek.eu

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE