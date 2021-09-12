Dudek Freeway 3 acro paraglider

Dudek have unveiled their new beginner and intermediate acro wing, the Freeway 3. They say it’s capable of all acro manoeuvres including tumbling.

A modest aspect ratio of 5.20 is combined with a small canopy surface (18, 20 and 22m² for all-up weights from 58kg to 120kg). Dudek say a lot of work went into the cell openings, and they have used mesh on some to help maintain canopy pressure during manoeuvres.

It has trimmer risers and size-adjustable brake handles.

The Freeway is made in Dudek’s own factory in Poland, and Dudek say this gives them a lot of control over its manufacture. Everything is logged from the batches of materials used to the workers who cut, sewed and checked each wing.

