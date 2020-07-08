Dudek Driftair slalom PPG wing

New from Dudek is the “fast and fun” Driftair slalom and freestyle PPG wing. It’s a reflex wing with agile and direct handling for experienced recreation pilots and is suitable for moderate-level competitions.

Dudek say it launches flawlessly with no hanging back, even with the trimmers set to slow and no wind. The speed system can be used at all trimmer settings, and it has Dudek’s Power Attack system that operates the two in combination.

The Driftair is made in seven sizes, from 14m²to 24m², with extended weight ranges for experienced pilots to fly heavily loaded.

dudek.eu