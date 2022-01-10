fbpx
The Cross Country Adventure Guide 2022
News

Cross Country Adventure Guide 2022

Monday 10 January, 2022

The Cross Country Adventure Guide 2022 is our guide to the very best of adventure paragliding. Cross Country editor Ed Ewing introduces it.

“OK, let’s focus on what we’re doing, we can chat later!” In a polite way I was trying to tell my buddy that really, now was the time to be paying attention, not talking.

How to fly vol-bivouac

We were climbing on a steep mountain ridge on a perfect blue-sky day. It was a long way down and we still had a long way to go ahead. Yes, it was amazing to be up there, and I knew why he was elated, but we needed to bring all our attention to the business in hand.

Varios for adventure paragliding

In searching for a definition of what “Adventure” is, that’s what I came up with, that feeling of seriousness, when your actions count, when your mistakes can have consequences, when you need to focus and get things right. That’s adventure.

Staying local

There is no need to be miles from home. Indeed, some of the best adventures can happen in our own backyard. As several of our contributors point out in these pages, you can have an adventure simply by trying something new or in a different way. It’s about learning, being active in your environment and applying your knowledge and skills to where you are. It’s about planning and execution, and it’s about having fun.

Laurie's story

In this first Cross Country Adventure Guide – specially produced for subscribers of Cross Country magazine and sent out with XC227 (Feb/Mar 2022) – we wanted to bring together a collection of people, activities and experiences that reveal what pilots are doing across our sports. From para-alpinists to hike-and-fly racers, from eight-minute flights to 2,000km long odysseys.

Lightweight gear

Plus, we wanted to showcase some of the very best new technology and equipment, explaining how you can use or adapt it to help you get more out of your own next adventure. From lightweight harnesses to specialist adventure-racing wings, it is the equipment that continues to allow evolution and revolution in our sports.

Threaded through it all is that spirit of adventure, and that love for flying we all share.

We hope you enjoy it!

What’s inside?

Cross Country Adventure Guide 2022

Cross Country Magazine’s Adventure Guide 2022 is packed with information and advice from some of the best adventure pilots in the sport. From vol-bivouac to para-alpinism to hike-and-fly, from eight-minute flights to 2,000km long odysseys we showcase what’s possible in some of the most beautiful flying locations on the planet.

Plus, we take a look at the very best new technology and equipment, explaining how you can use or adapt it to help you get more out of your own next adventure. From lightweight harnesses to specialist adventure-racing wings.

Reliable, fact-checked and up-to-date information from one of the leading publications in the sport, here’s what’s inside:

All Cross Country subscribers get sent a Cross Country Adventure Guide 2022 with Cross Country 227 (Feb/Mar 2022). It is also available to buy in print and will be available as a digital edition very soon.

