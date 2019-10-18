The landing field in Bir, India. Jerome Maupoint heads back to Bir – 21 years after first flying this famous site. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

The flying never stops! Whether it’s hike-and-fly in the Alps or chasing distance from Brazil to Bir, this time of year can offer brilliant flying. Here’s what’s in the latest issue of Cross Country Magazine

From hike-and-fly to party time, we bring you the best from this year’s huge free-flight festival in the Alpine village of St Hilaire du Touvet.

“This is what I love! Full power!” The “pink paramotoring girl from Finland” tells us how she got into flying and where she’s going next.

The XContest 2019 season is over and Switzerland’s Michael Sigel topped the table. But what else do the results tell us? We look through the 15,000 pilots to find out who’s flying what and where.

You’ve seen them on social media and in the headline news – now we catch up with two of the world’s best known Rocketmen. Franky Zapata and Richard Browning tell us how they fly using jetpacks and hoverboards – and if we can do it too.

3D panel shaping is the name given to the special sail cuts at the leading edge on the top surface of a paraglider – but what does it actually do and what do you need to know about it? Bruce Goldsmith explains all.

What to do now XC Planner has lost its airspace functionality? Marcus King trials Naviter’s SeeYou Cloud

“Bir has been transformed.” Two decades since his first visit photographer Jerome Maupoint returns to this legendary Himalayan flying site – and explains what you need to fly here well.

“At this height everything becomes difficult.” In summer Max Berger took the world’s lightest paraglider and launched it from 8,000m on K2. He tells Adi Geisseger what happened next.

We don’t take it to such great heights, but we do grab the Dudek Run&Fly and run for the hills. At less than 1kg it’s the lightest glider yet. What’s it like? We find out.

“Absolute simplicity on launch.” Charlie King flies the new low-B from AirDesign, plus we go hike-and-fly with the Susi 3.

“If the weather doesn’t suit you, just wait 10 minutes…” Stephan Walkowiak heads to the Outer Hebrides, Scotland to fly some of the remotest coastline in Europe.

Could we keep up? We went hike-and-fly with Team Advance and their four Red Bull X-Alps pilots – Chrigel Maurer, Toma Coconea, Patrick von Kanel and Aaron Durogati.

We review the Nova Mentor 6 and the Mentor 6 Light side by side. Which one’s right for you?