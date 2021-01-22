fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The Coupe Icare 2021 will be eight days long
Comps and Events, News

Coupe Icare 2021: Dates announced

Friday 22 January, 2021

The Coupe Icare has announced its dates for 2021. Organisers plan to hold the world’s biggest free-flight festival over a full week, from 12-19 September.

The festival will include an expanded agenda over seven days.

The plan includes:

12-15 September: Film festival
13-15 September: Testival (test flying gliders for pilots)
16-19 September: The Expo, show, carnival and famous flying masquerade.

The Coupe Icare typically attracts 100,000 visitors over its four-day weekend. Expanding the event to eight days is one way to grow the festival.

For pilots who have been before, the big change will be that the film festival will run before the main flying festival weekend. At the same time, a testival will take place, allowing pilots to test fly new gear. Unlike some of the other free flight festivals in Europe, test flying new equipment at Coupe Icare has always been difficult as pilots have to fly between set times, so the sky is clear for display flying.

The 2020 Coupe Icare was cancelled because of the pandemic. The 2021 event will be the 48th edition.

More at www.coupe-icare.org.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK