Coupe Icare 2019: Skywalk’s new gear

Friday 27 September, 2019

Skywalk have been busy! The company’s Arne Werhrlin talks us through their new products at the Coupe Icare 2019. These include the new Breeze modular harness with Skywalk’s new PermAir back protection technology – it weighs 2kg, can become a hike-and-fly harness and packs down small.

Plus there is the Tonic 2, an update to their miniwing in 16, 18 and 20 (flat area) sizes. The certified weight ranges go from 50-95kg (EN C); 50-85 (EN B) and 85-105kg (EN C); and 65-105kg (EN B) and 105-120kg (EN C). “A lot of performance, very easy to fly.” It also comes with trimmers and accelerator, with optional dyneema risers to “make it even lighter”.

The Arriba 4 is new too. “The light version of the Tequila 5.”

Plus there are production models of Skywalk’s Red Bull X-Alps gear: the three-liner Skywalk X-Alps 4 (EN D) is now available in a bigger size M (85-105kg) “demand is high for this wing in this size.”

skywalk.info

