Parajet have tweaked their famous Maverick paramotor, with an updated and bigger fuel tank (17 litres) – good for pilots who want to fly further or go vol-biv – and the addition of an electric start.

Tom from Parajet explains how they’ve made the changes while keeping the weight down and sleek styling. Filmed at the Coupe Icare 2019 in St Hilaire du Touvet, France