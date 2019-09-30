Coupe Icare 2019: Parajet Maverick’s new electric start
Monday 30 September, 2019
VIDEO
Parajet have tweaked their famous Maverick paramotor, with an updated and bigger fuel tank (17 litres) – good for pilots who want to fly further or go vol-biv – and the addition of an electric start.
Tom from Parajet explains how they’ve made the changes while keeping the weight down and sleek styling. Filmed at the Coupe Icare 2019 in St Hilaire du Touvet, France
