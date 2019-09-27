Coupe Icare 2019: New Kid on the Block from Nervures
Friday 27 September, 2019
VIDEO
The Kido is the new tandem from Nervures and was on show at the Coupe Icare 2019.
Made in France and aimed at professional and recreational pilots, Jean-Marie Bernos from Nervures talks about the turn, flare performance and construction of this new wing.
Production started one month ago and it’s available from Nervures now.
nervures.com
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
Nervures have released the Kido, a 41m² tandem paraglider for the professional market
Read more
The Swoop XP is the new mountain wing from Nervures, who say it’s “ultra light, ultra strong and ultra efficient.”
Read more
Nervures say their new Diamir 2 is an accessible and performant EN C paraglider. It has a sharknose profile and small trailing edge ribs, which together keep the nose open even in turbulence and on bar, and the canopy smooth, sleek and efficient. Nervures say the Diamir 2’s impressive turbulent-air glide is comparable to that of higher rated […]
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Digital edition From
per month £2.59
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition From
£4.19
per month
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK