Nervures Kido pro tandem wing

Wednesday 21 August, 2019

Nervures have released the Kido, a 41m² tandem paraglider aimed at the professional market.

The Kido is optimised for longevity, to offer professional pilots a long-lasting workhorse. It’s made from Porcher Skytex 38 and 32g/m² fabrics with fully sheathed Edelrid lines, and comes in at 7.5kg. Also in Nervures’ range is the Fitz Roy, a sub-5kg tandem for the lightweight adventure side of the market.

Nervures say the Kido inflates very easily, rising smoothly and gradually, and has plenty of pitch-damping ensuring a comfortable flight for passengers. It has an aspect ratio of 5.4 and a light shark nose, and Nervures say it cuts through the air offering “excellent” performance even in bumpy conditions. They say they worked long and hard on perfecting its precise turn characteristics, to give it fun handling.

The Kido’s risers can be used with rigid or flexible spreaders, and it has a separate big-ears handle. The brake travel is long, with adjustable-height brake pulleys.

The Kido is available in blue or red, and EN-B certified for 125-220kg all up.

Nervures Kido

nervures.com

