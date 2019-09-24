Coupe Icare 2019: Air Design’s new kit

We checked out the trade show at the Coupe Icare 2019 over two days and talked to all the paraglider manufacturers about what’s new this year.

AirDesign’s designer Stefan Stiegler takes us through their new products, including the new low-B Vivo (also for paramotoring), a new lightweight tandem reserve, a super-light 90kg reserve (860g), plus a new range of glider bags from hike-and-fly.

Plus – check out their groovy original VW camper van – straight from 1972!

www.ad-gliders.com

Interview: Lawrie Noctor

Camera: Gareth Bird

Location: Coupe Icare 2019, St Hilaire du Touvet, France