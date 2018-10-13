Search
 
Cors-Air release 125CC Black Bee

Saturday 13 October, 2018

Cor-sair have recently released the Black Bee, a single-cylinder air-cooled 125cc paramotor engine, aimed at pilots who are looking for a lightweight engine with low fuel consumption.

The 125cc engine weighs around 13kg including exhaust, airbag and rubber engine mounts. It provides 60kg thrust with a 130cm propeller and is capable of a maximum 9,800RPM.

The head is made from die-cast aluminium which has a high silicon content, and it has a WG8 diaphragm carburettor, flash starter and clutch.

The Black Bee is the smallest, lightest motor in Cors-Air’s range, which also includes the 172cc Black Devil Pro, and the 235cc Black Bull.

Cors-Air Black Bee

corsairmotors.com

 

