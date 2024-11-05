X Red Rocks 2024: The documentary
Sending it in Utah – 'an arena that is totally mind blowing'5 November, 2024, by Cross Country
Need some inspiration? XRedRocks have just released the documentary from this year’s race. Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah’s red rock formations and expansive desert, the film showcases a thrilling competition and the awe-inspiring landscapes that make the area unique.
Narrated by race director Gavin McClurg it relives all the highs and lows from the four tasks held in September, and also gives a window into the flying scene of Monroe, southern Utah.
The 15 minute film was made by Pierre Bottero.
You may also like
Théo de Blic triumphs in Acro season 2024
As the 2024 acro season draws to a close Théo de Blic unpicks his successful Acro World Tour and World ChampionshipsRead More
Gallery: SRS St André-les-Alpes
The final stop on this year’s Sport-class Racing Series was held in St André-les-Alpes in south-east FranceRead More