X-Pyr 2022: athletes announced

Organisers of the X-Pyr have announced the 45 athletes who have places in the 2022 race, describing the field of competitors as the highest level yet.
Among the lineup are top-level pilots and household names from the X-Alps and PWC including Chrigel Maurer, Maxime Pinot, Pierre Rémy, Simon Oberrauner and Stanislav Mayer. Kinga Masztalerz is the only woman in the lineup.
The start of the race will be at Hondarribia on 26 June 2022; the exact route will be revealed nearer the time.
The list of competitors is below:
Argentina
Nicolas Hayes
Australia
Richard Binstead
Austria
Andreas Viehböck
Helmut Schrempf
Simon Oberrauner
Belgium
Thibault Voglet
Brasil
João Pedro Simonsen
Canada
James Elliott
Czechia
Stanislav Mayer
Tomas Matera
France
Frédéric Juvaux
Maxime Pinot
Pierre Remy
Rémi Bourdelle
Tanguy Renaud-Goud
Tim Alongi
Germany
Markus Anders
Maurice Koller
Patrick Sieber
Israel
Eliya Soar Zemmour
Italy
Edoardo Colombo
Giuliano Minutella
Lino Colo
Nicola Donini
Japan
Yuji Emoto
Mexico
David Liaño
New Zealand
Kinga Masztalerz
Nick Neynens
Norway
Johannes Helleland
Poland
Mikolaj Kocot
Spain
David Corpas Garcia
Iñigo Gabiria
Jordi Vilalta Jordan
José Ignacio Arévalo Guede
Luis Linde Contreras
Sergi Claret
Xevi Bonet
Switzerland
Chrigel Maurer
Fabian Umbricht
Noé Court
Reto Reiser
United Kingdom
Greg Hamerton
Keith Paterson
United States
Cedar Wright
Logan Walters