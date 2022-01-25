X-Pyr 2022: athletes announced

Larrun: first turnpoint in the 2016 race. Photo: X-Pyr

Organisers of the X-Pyr have announced the 45 athletes who have places in the 2022 race, describing the field of competitors as the highest level yet.

Among the lineup are top-level pilots and household names from the X-Alps and PWC including Chrigel Maurer, Maxime Pinot, Pierre Rémy, Simon Oberrauner and Stanislav Mayer. Kinga Masztalerz is the only woman in the lineup.

The start of the race will be at Hondarribia on 26 June 2022; the exact route will be revealed nearer the time.

The list of competitors is below:

Argentina

Nicolas Hayes

Australia

Richard Binstead

Austria

Andreas Viehböck

Helmut Schrempf

Simon Oberrauner

Belgium

Thibault Voglet

Brasil

João Pedro Simonsen

Canada

James Elliott

Czechia

Stanislav Mayer

Tomas Matera

France

Frédéric Juvaux

Maxime Pinot

Pierre Remy

Rémi Bourdelle

Tanguy Renaud-Goud

Tim Alongi

Germany

Markus Anders

Maurice Koller

Patrick Sieber

Israel

Eliya Soar Zemmour

Italy

Edoardo Colombo

Giuliano Minutella

Lino Colo

Nicola Donini

Japan

Yuji Emoto

Mexico

David Liaño

New Zealand

Kinga Masztalerz

Nick Neynens

Norway

Johannes Helleland

Poland

Mikolaj Kocot

Spain

David Corpas Garcia

Iñigo Gabiria

Jordi Vilalta Jordan

José Ignacio Arévalo Guede

Luis Linde Contreras

Sergi Claret

Xevi Bonet

Switzerland

Chrigel Maurer

Fabian Umbricht

Noé Court

Reto Reiser

United Kingdom

Greg Hamerton

Keith Paterson

United States



Cedar Wright

Logan Walters

