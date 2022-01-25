fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Larrun: first turnpoint in the 2016 race. Photo: X-Pyr
Comps and Events

X-Pyr 2022: athletes announced

Tuesday 25 January, 2022

Organisers of the X-Pyr have announced the 45 athletes who have places in the 2022 race, describing the field of competitors as the highest level yet.

Among the lineup are top-level pilots and household names from the X-Alps and PWC including Chrigel Maurer, Maxime Pinot, Pierre Rémy, Simon Oberrauner and Stanislav Mayer. Kinga Masztalerz is the only woman in the lineup.

The start of the race will be at Hondarribia on 26 June 2022; the exact route will be revealed nearer the time.

The list of competitors is below:

Argentina
Nicolas Hayes

Australia
Richard Binstead

Austria
Andreas Viehböck
Helmut Schrempf
Simon Oberrauner

Belgium
Thibault Voglet

Brasil
João Pedro Simonsen

Canada
James Elliott

Czechia
Stanislav Mayer
Tomas Matera

France
Frédéric Juvaux
Maxime Pinot
Pierre Remy
Rémi Bourdelle
Tanguy Renaud-Goud
Tim Alongi

Germany
Markus Anders
Maurice Koller
Patrick Sieber

Israel
Eliya Soar Zemmour

Italy
Edoardo Colombo
Giuliano Minutella
Lino Colo
Nicola Donini

Japan
Yuji Emoto

Mexico
David Liaño

New Zealand
Kinga Masztalerz
Nick Neynens

Norway
Johannes Helleland

Poland
Mikolaj Kocot

Spain
David Corpas Garcia
Iñigo Gabiria
Jordi Vilalta Jordan
José Ignacio Arévalo Guede
Luis Linde Contreras
Sergi Claret
Xevi Bonet

Switzerland
Chrigel Maurer
Fabian Umbricht
Noé Court
Reto Reiser

United Kingdom
Greg Hamerton
Keith Paterson

United States

Cedar Wright
Logan Walters

x-pyr.com

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe by Feb 4 to be in with a chance of winning a brand new glider and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK