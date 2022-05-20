X-Alps 2023: have you got what it takes?

The Red Bull X-Alps organisers have announced the 2023 race is on and applications will be open from 1 July to 31 August 2022. The final selection will be announced in October 2022.

This will be the 11th running of the race and the big question is can anyone beat Chrigel Maurer this time after he won the event for a seventh time in 2021? Anyone applying is “expected to be an extremely proficient mountain athlete who flies an excess of 200 hours a year in the mountains. They also need to prove they can make safe decisions when extremely fatigued and under pressure in a race environment.” Entries are open to male and female athletes from all over the world.

Race co-founder Ulrich Grill said “I am very excited to announce that applications are opening for the 2023 race. Successful applicants not only need to be incredibly strong endurance runners and mountaineers capable of hiking hundreds of kilometres across the mountains, they also have to be among the world’s best hike-and-fly athletes to take on the notorious conditions of this epic race. It’s a true test of body and mind.”

If you think you have got what it takes to be part of “the world’s toughest race” keep any eye on redbullxalps.com for more info.