Vol et Ski: 2021 tour dates
Tuesday 17 November, 2020
The dates and venues for the FFVL (French free-flight federation)’s 2021 vol-et-ski tour have been announced: seven events at venues in France, Switzerland and Italy.
With the current Covid situation nothing is guaranteed, but these are the planned dates:
- 12-13 Dec, Verbier (CH)
- 9-10 Jan or 30-31 Jan reserve date, Les Saisies (FR)
- 16-17 Jan, Zinal (CH)
- 23-24 Jan, Crest Voland (FR). Also the French Championships
- 6-7 Mar, Chamois (IT)
- 27-28 Mar, Le Grand Bornand (FR)
- 17-18 Apr, Les Contamines (FR)
voletski.fr
