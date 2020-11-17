Vol et Ski: 2021 tour dates

The dates and venues for the FFVL (French free-flight federation)’s 2021 vol-et-ski tour have been announced: seven events at venues in France, Switzerland and Italy.

With the current Covid situation nothing is guaranteed, but these are the planned dates:

12-13 Dec, Verbier (CH)

9-10 Jan or 30-31 Jan reserve date, Les Saisies (FR)

16-17 Jan, Zinal (CH)

23-24 Jan, Crest Voland (FR). Also the French Championships

6-7 Mar, Chamois (IT)

27-28 Mar, Le Grand Bornand (FR)

17-18 Apr, Les Contamines (FR)

voletski.fr