Théo de Blic wins Acro World Tour 2025
‘The best ever’ – Bastienne Wentzel reports on the upside-down action from this year’s AWT28 October, 2025, by Cross Country
You may also like
Fabi Buhl and Serena Ronchi win XContest 2025
German climber turned pilot Fabi Buhl won the World XContest 2025 overall, and Serena Ronchi won the women's categoryRead More
Théo de Blic triumphs in Acro season 2024
As the 2024 acro season draws to a close Théo de Blic unpicks his successful Acro World Tour and World ChampionshipsRead More
Premium Articles
Magical Fall: ‘Things are changing out there’
As autumn, or fall, arrives the environment we fly above changes – in fact for many early autumn is their favourite time of year to flyRead More
How to: Observe more and fly smarter
Observation is not just a beginner skill. It’s a lifelong discipline – and it might be the most important upgrade any pilot can makeRead More