Théo de Blic wins Acro World Tour 2025

Once again, Théo de Blic won the Acro World Tour 2025, securing his fifth solo AWT championship by winning all competitions and the Superfinal in Ölüdeniz, Turkey in September.

The acro season 2025 was held over five events combining the Acro World Tour (for the top ten pilots) and Acro World Qualifiers which are open to any acro pilot. A sixth planned event at Brienz (Switzerland) had to be cancelled due to rain.

Théo won all the events and most of the individual runs, proving his continued dominance in the acro scene. He said: “I trained a lot and I think I flew the best I ever did this year. The opposition was not that strong this year but I’m very happy with my flying. I think next year should be a lot more challenging with pilots like Flo (Florian Landreau), Ismael (Ortuzar) and Arthur (Penichout).”

His closest competitor Luke...