Red Bull X-Alps 2025: All the rookies revealed 

Who made the cut? Organisers of the Red Bull X-Alps have revealed the lineup for next year’s race. The field consists of 35 pilots, an even mix of 17 veterans and 18 rookies from 17 countries.

With five pilots, France has the biggest contingent of any country with Damien Lacaze, Maxime Pinot, Tim Alongi, Tanguy Renaud-Goud, plus rookie, Chamonix native Rémi Bourdelle, who supported Emoto Yuju last time.

Another supporter turned athlete is Lars Meerstetter who supported Chrigel in 2023, famously arriving in Kitzbühel having flown the 230km from Switzerland with his laptop as back protector.

Chrigel will return for what will be his ninth title bid. The other athletes from Switzerland are Patrick von Känel and rookie Nicola...