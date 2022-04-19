R Saladini and G Kirkpatrick, Pan-American Champions

Brazil dominated the team and overall podiums with Rafael Saladini at the top, and Galen Kirkpatrick was the top woman

Rafael Saladini of Brazil and the United States’ Galen Kirkpatrick won the 5th FAI Pan-American Paragliding Championships which took place in Governador Valadares, Brazil, from 9-14 April 2022.

It was an all-Brazil overall podium, with Rafael de Moraes Barros and Alexandre Germani in second and third positions,

Six good tasks of 71.7km, 84.5km, 55.8km, 95.4km, 101.6km and 79.4km made for a very successful competition.

Results

Overall

Rafael Saladini (BR, Ozone Enzo 3) Rafael de Moraes Barros (BR, Niviuk X-One) Alexandre Germani (BR, Niviuk X-One)

Women

Galen Kirkpatrick (US, Ozone Enzo 3). 10th overall Marcella Uchoa (BR, Ozone Enzo 3). 13th overall. Violeta Jimenez (US, Niviuk Peak 5). 22nd overall

Nations

Brazil USA Argentina

All the results are at valadaresparapente.com