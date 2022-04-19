R Saladini and G Kirkpatrick, Pan-American Champions

Rafael Saladini of Brazil and the United States’ Galen Kirkpatrick won the 5th FAI Pan-American Paragliding Championships which took place in Governador Valadares, Brazil, from 9-14 April 2022.
It was an all-Brazil overall podium, with Rafael de Moraes Barros and Alexandre Germani in second and third positions,
Six good tasks of 71.7km, 84.5km, 55.8km, 95.4km, 101.6km and 79.4km made for a very successful competition.
Results
Overall
- Rafael Saladini (BR, Ozone Enzo 3)
- Rafael de Moraes Barros (BR, Niviuk X-One)
- Alexandre Germani (BR, Niviuk X-One)
Women
- Galen Kirkpatrick (US, Ozone Enzo 3). 10th overall
- Marcella Uchoa (BR, Ozone Enzo 3). 13th overall.
- Violeta Jimenez (US, Niviuk Peak 5). 22nd overall
Nations
- Brazil
- USA
- Argentina
All the results are at valadaresparapente.com