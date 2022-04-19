fbpx
Brazil dominated the team and overall podiums with Rafael Saladini at the top, and Galen Kirkpatrick was the top woman
Comps and Events

R Saladini and G Kirkpatrick, Pan-American Champions

Tuesday 19 April, 2022

Rafael Saladini of Brazil and the United States’ Galen Kirkpatrick won the 5th FAI Pan-American Paragliding Championships which took place in Governador Valadares, Brazil, from 9-14 April 2022.

It was an all-Brazil overall podium, with Rafael de Moraes Barros and Alexandre Germani in second and third positions,

Six good tasks of 71.7km, 84.5km, 55.8km, 95.4km, 101.6km and 79.4km made for a very successful competition.

Overall winners

Overall winners. Photo: Joanna Di Grigoli

Results

Overall

  1. Rafael Saladini (BR, Ozone Enzo 3)
  2. Rafael de Moraes Barros (BR, Niviuk X-One)
  3. Alexandre Germani (BR, Niviuk X-One)
women's podium

Women’s podium. Photo: Joanna Di Grigoli

Women

  1. Galen Kirkpatrick (US, Ozone Enzo 3). 10th overall
  2. Marcella Uchoa (BR, Ozone Enzo 3). 13th overall.
  3. Violeta Jimenez (US, Niviuk Peak 5). 22nd overall

Nations

  1. Brazil
  2. USA
  3. Argentina

All the results are at valadaresparapente.com

