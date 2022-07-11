fbpx
The green hills of Clopotiva, Romania. Photo: Lulia Jurca
Comps and Events

PWC 2022 Romania: Joachim Oberhauser wins

Monday 11 July, 2022

Joachim Oberhauser (ITA) won the Paragliding World Cup in Clopotiva, Romania, which finished on 2 July 2022. Constance Mettetal was the first woman, in 22nd position overall.

Joachim finished 50 points ahead of second-placed French pilot Justin Puthod, who was competing in his first ever PWC. “A very promising debut into this elite domain,” wrote the PWC’s Ruth Jessop.

The Clopotiva round was the fifth event on the 2022 calendar and the PWC’s first time in Romania. Five tasks were scored, ranging from 50km to 88km with one stopped due to deteriorating conditions. Next stop is Krushevo, Republic of Macedonia, from 14-21 July.

RESULTS

PWC Romania 2022

The Overall podium: Joachim Oberhauser (centre), Justin Puthod (left), Darko Stankovski (right)

OVERALL
1: Joachim OBERHAUSER
2: Justin PUTHOD (NEWCOMER)
3: Darko STANKOVSKI

PWC Romania 2022

The Overall podium: Constance Mettetal (centre), Keiko Hiraki (left), Marcella Uchoa (right)

WOMEN
1: Constance METTETAL
2: Keiko HIRAKI
3: Marcella UCHOA

PWC Romania 2022

Teams Podium: Ozone, Alas del Hiombre, Jack & Jones

TEAMS
1: Ozone
2: Alas del Hombre
2: Jack & Jones

All results can be seen at live.pwca.org

