Nova partner with X-Pyr 2022

Nova have revealed they are the new official paraglider partner of the X-Pyr, which starts on 26 July 2022.

In a statement they said, “This hike-and-fly race across the Pyrenees is probably the one with the highest reputation in the community next to the Red Bull X-Alps.”

Nova’s marketing head Ines Hasenauer said: “We now have perfect equipment for competitions like the X-Pyr with the ultra-light EN-D two-liner Xenon and the hike-and-fly competition harness Artus.

“We also like the fact that there is a team of idealists behind the X-Pyr, who put a lot of heart and enthusiasm into making this event happen – great! We are happy and proud to support this race and wish all participants as well as the organisers a great event!”

He added that the Nova pilots will fly an ultra-light version of the Artus, which is certified but not being sold to the public.

The X-Pyr take place every two years. This year 45 teams have to cover a distance of 605km as the crow flies. The route leads from the Atlantic Ocean via eight turnpoints to the Mediterranean Sea. The race ends on 2 July 2022 at the latest.

Find out more at www.x-pyr.com and www.nova.eu/xenon