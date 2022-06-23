fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events, News

Nova partner with X-Pyr 2022

Thursday 23 June, 2022

Nova have revealed they are the new official paraglider partner of the X-Pyr, which starts on 26 July 2022.

In a statement they said, “This hike-and-fly race across the Pyrenees is probably the one with the highest reputation in the community next to the Red Bull X-Alps.”

Nova’s marketing head Ines Hasenauer said: “We now have perfect equipment for competitions like the X-Pyr with the ultra-light EN-D two-liner Xenon and the hike-and-fly competition harness Artus.

“We also like the fact that there is a team of idealists behind the X-Pyr, who put a lot of heart and enthusiasm into making this event happen – great! We are happy and proud to support this race and wish all participants as well as the organisers a great event!”

He added that the Nova pilots will fly an ultra-light version of the Artus, which is certified but not being sold to the public.

The X-Pyr take place every two years. This year 45 teams have to cover a distance of 605km as the crow flies. The route leads from the Atlantic Ocean via eight turnpoints to the Mediterranean Sea. The race ends on 2 July 2022 at the latest.

Find out more at www.x-pyr.com and www.nova.eu/xenon

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK