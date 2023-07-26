fbpx
Ozone Photons filled the Overall and Women's podiums. Photos: Marcus King
Comps and Events

Mark Hayman wins SRS Gemona

Wednesday 26 July, 2023

The UK’s Mark Hayman won the Skywalk edition of the Sports-class Racing Series, that was held in Gemona, Italy from 16-23 July. Lene Spaarwater of Chile won the women’s competition. 

Good conditions allowed Meet Director Luigi Seravalli and the task committee to set four interesting tasks, of 71km, 85km, 48km and 85.7km. They allowed fast racing along ridges before heading into the flats, where pilots had to make their own judgements and route choices.

In the teams race it was Ozone first and Cross Country second, which is reflected in the overall series standings.

Ken Wilkinson (UK) was the lucky winner of a Skywalk glider in the prize draw.

The fourth and final event in this year’s series is the BGD edition, which will be held in Pedro Bernardo, Spain, in September. This will decide the overall series winners. 222 pilots currently have scores in the series – Mark Hayman is leading with two wins and a fourth place in the three events so far. Summer Barham (US) is the highest-ranked woman.

RESULTS

SRS 2023 Skywalk edition: Overall podium

Overall podium

OVERALL

  1. Mark Hayman, UK, Ozone Photon
  2. Matias Nombarasco, GB, Ozone Photon
  3. Aurelius Adreliunas, LT, Ozone Photon
SRS 2023 Skywalk Edition: Women's podium

Women’s podium

WOMEN

  1. Lene Spaarwater, CL, Ozone Photon
  2. Yeana Lee, CN, Ozone Photon
  3. Magdalena Janaway, GB, Ozone Photon
SRS 2023 Skywalk Edition: Standard Class podium

Standard Class podium

STANDARD CLASS

  1. Lauris Pumpurs, LV, 777 R-Lite 3
  2. Christian Von Essen, CH, Ozone Swiftsix
  3. Ken Wilkinson, UK, BGD Base 2 Lite
SRS 2023 Skywalk Edition: Reynolds Class podium

Reynolds Class podium

REYNOLDS CLASS (<95KG)

  1. Rafael Rosa Prat, ES, Ozone Photon
  2. Sergei Prikhodko, ES, Niviuk Artik R
  3. Cj Jesset, US, Ozone Photon
SRS 2023 Skywalk Edition: Teams podium

Teams podium

TEAMS PODIUM

  1. Ozone (Mark Hayman, Monika Takáts, Rafael Rosa Prat, Matias Nombarasco)
  2. Cross Country (Luke Nicol, Marcus King, Lene Spaarwater, Gordon Mucklow)
  3. Niviuk (Szilard Forgo, Peter Kepes, Lisa Davis, Adam Kozlowski)

All the results are at Airtribune.com

