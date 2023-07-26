Mark Hayman wins SRS Gemona

Ozone Photons filled the Overall and Women's podiums. Photos: Marcus King

The UK’s Mark Hayman won the Skywalk edition of the Sports-class Racing Series, that was held in Gemona, Italy from 16-23 July. Lene Spaarwater of Chile won the women’s competition.

Good conditions allowed Meet Director Luigi Seravalli and the task committee to set four interesting tasks, of 71km, 85km, 48km and 85.7km. They allowed fast racing along ridges before heading into the flats, where pilots had to make their own judgements and route choices.

In the teams race it was Ozone first and Cross Country second, which is reflected in the overall series standings.

Ken Wilkinson (UK) was the lucky winner of a Skywalk glider in the prize draw.

The fourth and final event in this year’s series is the BGD edition, which will be held in Pedro Bernardo, Spain, in September. This will decide the overall series winners. 222 pilots currently have scores in the series – Mark Hayman is leading with two wins and a fourth place in the three events so far. Summer Barham (US) is the highest-ranked woman.

RESULTS

OVERALL

Mark Hayman, UK, Ozone Photon Matias Nombarasco, GB, Ozone Photon Aurelius Adreliunas, LT, Ozone Photon

WOMEN

Lene Spaarwater, CL, Ozone Photon Yeana Lee, CN, Ozone Photon Magdalena Janaway, GB, Ozone Photon

STANDARD CLASS

Lauris Pumpurs, LV, 777 R-Lite 3 Christian Von Essen, CH, Ozone Swiftsix Ken Wilkinson, UK, BGD Base 2 Lite

REYNOLDS CLASS (<95KG)

Rafael Rosa Prat, ES, Ozone Photon Sergei Prikhodko, ES, Niviuk Artik R Cj Jesset, US, Ozone Photon

TEAMS PODIUM

Ozone (Mark Hayman, Monika Takáts, Rafael Rosa Prat, Matias Nombarasco) Cross Country (Luke Nicol, Marcus King, Lene Spaarwater, Gordon Mucklow) Niviuk (Szilard Forgo, Peter Kepes, Lisa Davis, Adam Kozlowski)

All the results are at Airtribune.com