Eigertour 2023 race start. Photo: Tobias Dimmler

Chrigel Maurer won the Pro Race of the 2023 Eigertour – his sixth victory in six editions. His brother Michael was second, and Lars Meerstetter third.

In the Challenge race, Julian Schweizer finished less than half an hour ahead of Jared Scheid to take the win, with Christian Schugg in third.

This year’s summer event took place from 19-22 July. The Pro race is for very experienced racers only, think Red Bull X-Alps athletes. The route is shown above and involved crossing the Alpine chain, twice. The Challenge race is no walk in the park either, and entrants must have proven multi-day hike-and-fly race experience to take part. the Challenge course also involved crossing the main chain and was more than 150km in distance.

RESULTS

PRO RACE

Christian Maurer, 57:05:00 Michael Maurer, 71:43:00 Lars Lars Meerstetter, 73:01:00

CHALLENGE RACE

Julian Schweizer, 43:20:00 Jared Scheid, 43:45:00 Christian Schugg, 45:03:00

All the results can be found at Eigertour.rocks.