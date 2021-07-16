fbpx
Coupe Icare 2021: Changes announced

Friday 16 July, 2021

With new Covid restrictions announced by the French Government, the organisers have changed the format of this year’s event. The fancy-dress flying and air shows have been cancelled and the dates of the testival have been changed.

Coupe Icare Fancy Dress

The fancy-dress flying at the Coupe Icare normally draws thousands of spectators. Photo: Marcus King

While the event normally attracts thousands of members of the general public, this year’s event will focus on the flying community. President of the organising committee Daniel Raibon-Pernoud said: “Our aim is to turn the constraints into an opportunity by proposing a most festive, federating event. Everything will be put in place to ensure an unforgettable gathering in spite of the context: equipment tests, air sports trade fair, projections of the selected films of 2020 and 2021 and plenty of surprises…”

The event will now run from Tuesday, 14 September until Sunday, 19 September, starting with a two-day Testival and also encompassing the Icare Expo and Icare Cinema. With no airshows planned this year there will be free flying throughout the event.

Pilots wishing to attend will have to pre-register for tickets online from August, and also be able to present a sanitary pass, available through the TousAntiCovid app in France. At the time of writing it is unclear how foreign pilots will be able to show they are vaccinated or covid free.

More at coupe-icare.org

Coupe Icare 2021 press release

Read the full press release here.

