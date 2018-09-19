Search
 
Masquerade at the Coupe Icare. Photo: Alain Doucé
Comps and Events, News

45th Coupe Icare: 20-23 September 2018

Wednesday 19 September, 2018

The 45th Coupe Icare takes place 20-23 September 2018 and is expected to attract up to 100,000 spectators over the four-day long weekend.

The highlight will again be the Masquerade Parade, where pilots launch in full fancy dress in front of a crowd of thousands. Other highlights will include the Parabatix display team, the two trade tents packed with the latest gear and innovations, and the festival atmosphere of the South Launch party tent. For film lovers, the 36th Icarés du Cinema will again see the biggest film festival in the free flight world descend upon the village of St Hilaire du Touvet.

Held on an alpine plateau in the Chartreuse, a few miles from Grenoble, this spectacular festival of the air should be visited at least once by any lover of paragliding, hang gliding or paramotoring.

Full details including an hour-by-hour schedule (weather allowing) and a live-stream of the Masquerade on Saturday and Sunday are available on the Coupe Icare website at www.coupe-icare.org.

Cross Country will be there all weekend – check-in with us in person at our stand in the trade tents, or check-in online for updates on social media throughout the festival.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE