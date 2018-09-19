45th Coupe Icare: 20-23 September 2018

Masquerade at the Coupe Icare. Photo: Alain Doucé

The 45th Coupe Icare takes place 20-23 September 2018 and is expected to attract up to 100,000 spectators over the four-day long weekend.

The highlight will again be the Masquerade Parade, where pilots launch in full fancy dress in front of a crowd of thousands. Other highlights will include the Parabatix display team, the two trade tents packed with the latest gear and innovations, and the festival atmosphere of the South Launch party tent. For film lovers, the 36th Icarés du Cinema will again see the biggest film festival in the free flight world descend upon the village of St Hilaire du Touvet.

Held on an alpine plateau in the Chartreuse, a few miles from Grenoble, this spectacular festival of the air should be visited at least once by any lover of paragliding, hang gliding or paramotoring.

Full details including an hour-by-hour schedule (weather allowing) and a live-stream of the Masquerade on Saturday and Sunday are available on the Coupe Icare website at www.coupe-icare.org.

Cross Country will be there all weekend – check-in with us in person at our stand in the trade tents, or check-in online for updates on social media throughout the festival.