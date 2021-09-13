Chrigel’s team win Dolomitenmann 2021

Chrigel Maurer at the Red Bull Dolomitenmann 2021. Photo: Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool

Team Kolland Topsport Professional, with Christian Maurer as its paraglider pilot, won the 2021 edition of the Red Bull Dolomitenmann on 11 September 2021.

Simon Oberrauner’s team, Kolland Topsport Elite, were second and Kolland Topsport Future, with Helmut Eicholzer as its pilot, were third.

This was the 34th edition of the race which takes place every year in Lienz, Austria. It is packed with top-drawer athletes in the Professional category, and there is also a long list of entrants in the Amateur category.

The relay race is a team event. Each team consists of a runner, a paraglider pilot, a mountain biker and a kayaker. The course comprises:

Running: 12km distance, +2,000m elevation gain

Paragliding: Two flights, the pilot has to run an elevation gain of 120m with the glider bunched over his/her shoulder, between the two flights

Mountain biking: 19km uphill, 13km downhill

Kayaking: Launch from a steep ramp 7m above the water, then whitewater kayak 6km

Chrigel and Paul Guschlbauer were the first paragliders into the air, launching seconds apart. Chrigel completed the paragliders’ course fastest, 20 seconds quicker than Aaron Durogati whose team, Elk, placed fourth, and one and a half minutes quicker than Paul.

Results – Professional Category

1 – Kolland Topsport Professional, 4h 08m 16s

Joseph Gray, Chrigel Maurer, Hector-Leonardo Paez-Leon, Lukas Kubrican

2 – Kolland Topsport Elite, 4h 14m 30s

Cesare Maestri, Simon Oberrauner, Fabian Rabensteiner, Hannes Aigner

3 – Kolland Topsport Future, 4h 16m 09s

Filimon Abraham, Helmut Eichholzer, Diego-Alfonso Arias-Cuervo, Martin Unterthurner

RESULTS – AMATEUR CATEGORY

1 – Kolland Topsport Amateur (9th overall), 4h 36m 07s

Silvio Wieltschnig, Nicola Heininger, Diego Cargnelutti, Vinzenz Janesch

2 – Seiser Alm (12th overall), 4h 42m 19s

Luca Del-Pero, Johannes Fulterer, Andrea Colombo, Enrico Gheno

3 – Virgosystem Racing (13th overall), 4h 47m 51s

Christof Hochenwarter, Herbert Hauser, Paul Verbnjak, Pauli Preisl

All the results are here.

redbulldolomitenmann.com