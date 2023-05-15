Baptiste Lambert wins PWC Spain 2023

Top Ten in Spain. L-R: 10th Louis Tapper, 8th Petr Kostrhun, 6th Matt Henzi, 4th Marcelo Sanchez Vilchez, 2nd Andy Tallia, 1st Baptiste Lambert, 3rd Pierre Rémy, 5th Jonathan Marin, 7th Tilen Ceglar, 9th Darko Stankovski

French pilots took all three podium spots at the PWC in Pegalajar, Spain. Baptiste Lambert was first, Andy Tallia second and Pierre Rémy third.

The women’s race was particularly closely run, with Violeta Jimenez of the US and Australia’s Kari Ellis finishing just 0.6 of a point apart in 29th and 30th positions overall. Niviuk took the top team spot ahead of Woody Valley and Ozone.

Flying conditions were good and strong all week, with only one task lost due to strong winds. The six tasks flown were 85.9km, 84.8km, 51.2km, 134.1km, 101.2km and 116.7km.

The next stop on the PWC 2023 tour will be Clopotiva, Romania from 16-23 June.

RESULTS

Overall

Batiste Lambert (FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine) Andy Tallia (FR, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine) Pierre Rémy (FR, Niviuk Icepeak X-One / Drifter 2)

Women

Violeta Jimenez (US, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine, 29th overall) Kari Ellis (AU, Ozone Zeno 2 / Submarine, 30th overall) Atsuko Yamashita (JP, Ozone Enzo 3, Gin Genie Race 4, 62nd overall)

Teams

Niviuk (Jonathan Marin, Pierre Rémy, Francisco Javie Reina Lagos, Loïs Goutagny) Woody Valley (federico Nevastro, Marco Busetta, Matteo Giuliani, Manuel Grandi) Ozone (Julien Wirtz, Felix Rodriguez, Baptiste Lambert, Yassen Savov)

See all the results at https://live.pwca.org/scores