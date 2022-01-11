fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Forbes sky at 8am on the last day. Sadly it got "a bit too good" later! Photo: Moyes
Comps and Events

Attila Bertok wins Forbes Flatlands 2022

Tuesday 11 January, 2022

Attila Bertok won Forbes Flatlands 2022. Covid restrictions in Australia meant a smaller than usual turnout with no overseas pilots, but a good week of racing was enjoyed by thirteen Open class and six Sports class pilots. 

The competition took place from 29 December to 5 January at Bill Moyes International airport in Forbes, NSW,  jointly hosted by Moyes Delta Gliders and the Sydney Hang Gliding Club. The weather was hot, with temperatures approaching 40C on some days. Seven tasks of a possible eight were scored, with only the last day cancelled due to overdevelopment.

Task details and results can be seen here for Open Class, and here for Sports Class.

Forbes Flatlands 2022 overall podium

Overall winners. L-R: Scott Barrett, Attila Bertok, Jonny Durand. Photo: Moyes

Results

Open Class

  1. Attila Bertok, Moyes Litespeed RX5 Pro, 6710 points
  2. Jonny Durand, Moyes Litespeed RX3.5 Pro, 5945 points
  3. Scott Barrett, Aeros Combat, 5620 points

Sports Class

  1. Richard Hughes, Moyes Gecko 155, 4290 points
  2. Peter Garrone, Moyes Gecko 155, 3583 points
  3. Richard McLeod, Wills Wing Sport 2, 2306 points
Forbes Flatlands 2022 Sport class podium

Sport Class winners: L-R: Peter Garrone, Richard Hughes, Richard McLeod. Photo: Moyes

forbesflatlands.com

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe by Feb 4 to be in with a chance of winning a brand new glider and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK