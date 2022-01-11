Attila Bertok wins Forbes Flatlands 2022

Forbes sky at 8am on the last day. Sadly it got "a bit too good" later! Photo: Moyes

Attila Bertok won Forbes Flatlands 2022. Covid restrictions in Australia meant a smaller than usual turnout with no overseas pilots, but a good week of racing was enjoyed by thirteen Open class and six Sports class pilots.

The competition took place from 29 December to 5 January at Bill Moyes International airport in Forbes, NSW, jointly hosted by Moyes Delta Gliders and the Sydney Hang Gliding Club. The weather was hot, with temperatures approaching 40C on some days. Seven tasks of a possible eight were scored, with only the last day cancelled due to overdevelopment.

Task details and results can be seen here for Open Class, and here for Sports Class.

Results

Open Class

Attila Bertok, Moyes Litespeed RX5 Pro, 6710 points Jonny Durand, Moyes Litespeed RX3.5 Pro, 5945 points Scott Barrett, Aeros Combat, 5620 points

Sports Class

Richard Hughes, Moyes Gecko 155, 4290 points Peter Garrone, Moyes Gecko 155, 3583 points Richard McLeod, Wills Wing Sport 2, 2306 points

