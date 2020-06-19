Win a paraglider or paramotor wing! One lucky subscriber to Cross Country will win the wing of their choice in our 2020 summer prize draw. Plus there are plenty of runner-up prizes. We will be drawing the lucky winners from our list of subscribers on Friday 26 June.
Act today! To be in with a chance of winning that crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes, make sure you have an up-to-date subscription to Cross Country magazine before 26 June. Subscriptions start from as a little as £2.59 per month, that’s just 60p a week.
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products