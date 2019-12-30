Search
 
Chrigel Maurer Red Bull X-Alps tour in the UK

Monday 30 December, 2019

Six-time Red Bull X-Alps champion Chrigel Maurer is coming to the UK to present the inside story of the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps in a brilliant two-hour show.

He will be in Bristol and Lewes, in the south of England, on 23 and 24 January 2020.

Chrigel-Maurer-UK-England

Using his unique personal footage Chrigel reveals what it is really like to race 1,200km across the Alps by foot and paraglider in the Red Bull X-Alps.

Presented by Cross Country Magazine, with support from Advance Paragliders, Chrigel Maurer will be in the UK for two nights only.

For tickets and more information click here.

