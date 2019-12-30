Six-time Red Bull X-Alps champion Chrigel Maurer is coming to the UK to present the inside story of the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps in a brilliant two-hour show.

He will be in Bristol and Lewes, in the south of England, on 23 and 24 January 2020.

Using his unique personal footage Chrigel reveals what it is really like to race 1,200km across the Alps by foot and paraglider in the Red Bull X-Alps.

Presented by Cross Country Magazine, with support from Advance Paragliders, Chrigel Maurer will be in the UK for two nights only.

For tickets and more information click here.