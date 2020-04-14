fbpx
Search
 
Latest, News

Chrigel Maurer Live Interview

Tuesday 14 April, 2020

Friday 17 April 2020, 08:00 PT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 CET

Chrigel Maurer will be giving live coaching tips and insights this Friday on Cross Country’s Facebook page as a special event for Cross Country readers.

Join us at 17:00 Central European time for the 60 minute session. To get the most out of it, come armed with pen and paper, and download and print this PDF file.

You’ll probably know of Chrigel Maurer – he’s won the Red Bull X-Alps six consecutive times, is a multiple World Cup Champion, and also is the current world triangle record holder (343.5 km!)

However what you may not know is just how considered and thought-through Chrigel’s approach to flying is. He is seriously dedicated, and is learning constantly. Chrigel is able to share this knowledge in a unique way. He runs coaching sessions for pilots in the Swiss Alps, and Cross Country magazine is delighted that Chrigel is joining us to help Cross Country readers progress with a bit of much needed ground school and reflection.

During the talk we will be analysing videos and also discussing glider control, meteorology, psychology and tactics.

The talk with be hosted by Cross Country’s Hugh Miller. Hugh followed Chrigel’s first four victories as the Red Bull X-Alps race reporter. We have lots of other talks and interviews coming up: follow the Cross Country Facebook page to join them.

Download the form

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws

Subscribe today
Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.

500+ PAGES FOR FREE! Get instant access to over 500 pages of Cross Country articles with our special subscription offer

Subscribe now and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK