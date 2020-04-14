Chrigel Maurer Live Interview

Friday 17 April 2020, 08:00 PT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 CET

Chrigel Maurer will be giving live coaching tips and insights this Friday on Cross Country’s Facebook page as a special event for Cross Country readers.

Join us at 17:00 Central European time for the 60 minute session. To get the most out of it, come armed with pen and paper, and download and print this PDF file.

You’ll probably know of Chrigel Maurer – he’s won the Red Bull X-Alps six consecutive times, is a multiple World Cup Champion, and also is the current world triangle record holder (343.5 km!)

However what you may not know is just how considered and thought-through Chrigel’s approach to flying is. He is seriously dedicated, and is learning constantly. Chrigel is able to share this knowledge in a unique way. He runs coaching sessions for pilots in the Swiss Alps, and Cross Country magazine is delighted that Chrigel is joining us to help Cross Country readers progress with a bit of much needed ground school and reflection.

During the talk we will be analysing videos and also discussing glider control, meteorology, psychology and tactics.

The talk with be hosted by Cross Country’s Hugh Miller. Hugh followed Chrigel’s first four victories as the Red Bull X-Alps race reporter. We have lots of other talks and interviews coming up: follow the Cross Country Facebook page to join them.